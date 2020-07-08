Masks to be required in parts of Tennessee as cases rise in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge

An area in Tennessee that’s home to several popular resort cities will require people to wear masks in public places starting on Friday.

The mayor of Sevier County issued an Executive Order on Tuesday that will require people in the county, as well as in the cities of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, to wear masks in public indoor spaces and businesses.

According to the order, masks are required in all city incorporated areas, essentially all public places. This includes restaurants, retail stores, grocery stores, malls, entertainment venues, pharmacies and other businesses.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 A.M. on Friday and lasts until Monday, Aug 3.

WBIR reports that Sevier County continues to have one of the highest coronavirus case loads across East Tennessee and is now considered a COVID-19 ‘hot spot’ in the state.

Private businesses can still impose stricter guidelines beyond the order, like requiring masks outdoors on private property, for example.

The order also applies to the cities of Sevierville and Pittman Center. To read the full executive order and the exceptions to the mask order, click or tap here.