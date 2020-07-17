Teenage girl, veteran instructor die skydiving when their chutes failed

THOMASTON, Ga. – A Georgia teenager’s life was cut short during a sky diving accident, according to WJXT.

Jeanna Triplicata, 18, and her instructor, Nick Esposito, 35, were killed in a skydiving incident Sunday.

The two were performing a tandem jump when their primary parachute failed to open, according to police.

Triplicata’s parents and siblings were there celebrating her high school graduation.

She was planning to attend University of North Georgia and specialize in education, according to the GoFundMe page created in her honor.

The money raised funds will be used to pay for her final farewell and support for her family during their very long painful grieving process.

All funds will go directly to Bridgette and Joey Triplicata, according to the page.