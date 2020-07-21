WATCH LIVE: President Trump leads White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Trump is leading a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Tuesday evening starting at 5 p.m.

Trump announced Monday he would revive the briefings, with Tuesday’s being the first since April.

He was not planning on sharing the stage with public health experts including Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx — at least in his first briefing — according to a White House official.

“You’ll have to tune in to see,” teased press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday.

