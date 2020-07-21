79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

News

WATCH LIVE: President Trump leads White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing

NOTE: A livestream player will be added to this article when the briefing starts at 5 p.m.

Tags: President Donald Trump, White House Coronavirus Task Force, Coronavirus, Politics
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after stepping off Marine One. Trump is returning from Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after stepping off Marine One. Trump is returning from Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Trump is leading a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Tuesday evening starting at 5 p.m.

Trump announced Monday he would revive the briefings, with Tuesday’s being the first since April.

He was not planning on sharing the stage with public health experts including Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx — at least in his first briefing — according to a White House official.

“You’ll have to tune in to see,” teased press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday.

NOTE: A livestream player will be added to this article when the briefing starts at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.