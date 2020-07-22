WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks about violent crime in U.S. cities

PLEASE NOTE: A livestream player will be added to this article when President Trump starts speaking

President Trump is scheduled to speak on Wednesday at 3:15 P.M. about violent crime in U.S. cities.

According to the White House, Trump will discuss “Operation Legend: Combating Violent Crime in American Cities.”

Trump and Attorney General William Barr are expected to announce that federal agents will surge into several American cities including Chicago to help combat rising crime.

Trump and Barr are expected to be joined at the White House announcement Wednesday by Chicago-based U.S. Attorney John Lausch, according to his office, along with the U.S. attorney and the sheriff of New Mexico’s most populous county that includes Albuquerque.