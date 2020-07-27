88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

News

’Get the hell out of the country’: Mike Ditka says to national anthem kneelers

'I’m old fashioned, so I’m only going to say what I feel.'

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Football, Mike Ditka
Mike Ditka of the NFL 100 All-Time Team is honored on the field prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Mike Ditka of the NFL 100 All-Time Team is honored on the field prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

NFL legend Mike Ditka didn’t mince his words.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the player and later coach answered the question if he’d be okay with protests during the national anthem in the X League of which he’s slated to be the chairman.

“If you can’t respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country,” Ditka said to TMZ. “That’s the way I feel. Of course, I’m old fashioned, so I’m only going to say what I feel.”

Despite others saying that protests during the anthem are not against the military, the two-time coach of the year elaborated further.

“You don’t protest against the flag and you don’t protest against this country who’s given you the opportunities to make a living playing a sport that you never thought would happen,” Ditka says. “So, I don’t want to hear all the crap.”

In the X League, a women’s tackle football league, Ditka told TMZ that he does not have the final say about what its national anthem policy will be.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: