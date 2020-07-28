Planet Fitness members now required to wear masks

Starting Aug. 1, all Planet Fitness guests will have to wear a mask at all times while inside the gym.

While the chain says it has “enhanced” its cleaning procedures at its more than 2,000 locations, it wanted to roll out additional methods to prevent coronavirus spread.

“Effective August 1, all Planet Fitness members (you!) & guests will be required to wear a mask inside our clubs, at all times,” said the email. “This added safety precaution also helps us to remain open to serve you and keep you healthy and moving!”

Employees are also required to wear a mask, and have been since the start of the pandemic.

According to NBC News, anyone who has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask or who does not want to comply with the new rules may freeze their membership.

