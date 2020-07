Dunkin’ Donuts has announced that it will be closing around 800 of its stores across the country.

According to the company’s second-quarter earnings report, low-earning stores will be affected. The company also disclosed that revenue dropped by about 20% this past quarter.

The 800 stores reportedly account for 8% of the company’s US locations. Dunkin’ is looking at closing an additional 350 international locations.

The report did not say where the stores expected to close are located.