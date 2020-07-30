88ºF

Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies from coronavirus complications

Tags: National, Politics
Herman Cain, former chairman and chief executive officer of Godfather's Pizza, speaks during the final day of the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference on May 31, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Leaders of the Republican Party spoke at the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference which hosted 1,500 delegates from across the country. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Herman Cain, former chairman and chief executive officer of Godfather's Pizza, speaks during the final day of the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference on May 31, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Leaders of the Republican Party spoke at the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference which hosted 1,500 delegates from across the country. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (2014 Getty Images)

Herman Cain, a GOP presidential hopeful in the 2012 race, has died from coronavirus complications at 74.

His death was announced Thursday on his website by the website’s editor, Dan Calabrese.

“Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away. He’s entering the presence of the Savior he’s served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward,” said Calabrese in the blog post.

Cain, a survivor of stage 4 colon cancer, was a businessman and board chairman of a branch of Kansas City’s Federal Reserve Bank before his career in politics, according to MSNBC. He was also reportedly considered by Trump to join the Federal Reserve Board.

