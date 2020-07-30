Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies from coronavirus complications

Herman Cain, a GOP presidential hopeful in the 2012 race, has died from coronavirus complications at 74.

His death was announced Thursday on his website by the website’s editor, Dan Calabrese.

“Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away. He’s entering the presence of the Savior he’s served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward,” said Calabrese in the blog post.

Cain, a survivor of stage 4 colon cancer, was a businessman and board chairman of a branch of Kansas City’s Federal Reserve Bank before his career in politics, according to MSNBC. He was also reportedly considered by Trump to join the Federal Reserve Board.