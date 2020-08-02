An adopted 14-year-old girl is helping senior dogs find a forever home just like she did

CNN – A 14-year-old girl has raised $14,000 for senior dogs who have been left behind with the goal of helping them find a forever home like she did when she was adopted.

Meena Kumar at nine months old was found abandoned in a basket on a college campus in Pune, India. After spending a year in an orphanage, she was adopted by a couple in Mumbai and brought to San Jose, California.

In Mumbai, Meena would watch over a litter of puppies at her home. When she came to the United States, almost every weekend included a trip to the Humane Society or to Muttville Senior Dog Rescue.

Muttville is a cage-free dog rescue that gives senior dogs a "second chance at life," according to their website. The organization rescues about 1,000 dogs per year and runs mostly with the help of volunteers.

Meena first heard of the rescue from a neighbor whose dog had been adopted from Muttville. The neighbor shared stories of how senior dogs are often left behind in shelters. With tender love and care, those dogs can make great companions.

"More people should adopt senior dogs," says Meena. "They give you the same unconditional love as any other dog."

Meena understood what it felt like to be left behind, and wanted to help the senior dogs find the loving homes they deserve, just like she did. The problem was, Meena had to be 17-years-old to volunteer at Muttville, and she was only 12.