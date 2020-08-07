77ºF

News

Virginia doesn’t have spike in coronavirus cases, it’s just a data backlog

New cases reported Friday highest yet

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Virginia, Coronavirus, Health
Virginia Department of Health sign in Martinsville, Virginia.
Virginia Department of Health sign in Martinsville, Virginia. (WSLS 10)

RICHMOND, Va. – Friday’s increase of coronavirus cases, the highest yet, is due to a backlog of data over the past two days, according to the Virginia Dept. of Health.

The health department reported 2,015 new coronavirus cases on Friday, with a total of 97,882 statewide. Health officials say that figure includes information that should have been reported on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday, the VDH’s Office of Information Management, which helps manage the coronavirus database, found and fixed a technical issue with the database.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: