Virginia doesn’t have spike in coronavirus cases, it’s just a data backlog

RICHMOND, Va. – Friday’s increase of coronavirus cases, the highest yet, is due to a backlog of data over the past two days, according to the Virginia Dept. of Health.

The health department reported 2,015 new coronavirus cases on Friday, with a total of 97,882 statewide. Health officials say that figure includes information that should have been reported on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday, the VDH’s Office of Information Management, which helps manage the coronavirus database, found and fixed a technical issue with the database.