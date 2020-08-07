Virginia sees 2,015 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 97,882 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 97,882 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of August 7.

According to the Virginia Dept. of Health, the sharp increase of cases reported Friday was due to a technical error. The cases should have been included with Wednesday and Thursday’s data.

Friday’s total of 97,882 marks an increase from Thursday’s total of 95,867 cases.

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,313,693 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.