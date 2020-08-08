Dirty Dancing sequel with Jennifer Grey confirmed by Lionsgate CEO

Fans of “Dirty Dancing” are in for a treat.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed there will be a new “Dirty Dancing” movie starring Jennifer Grey, who played Baby in the 1987 original, Deadline reported.

Grey is also executive producing the movie, according to Deadline.

Officials haven’t said yet when the new “Dirty Dancing” movie will premiere.

“It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the Company’s history,” said Feltheimer, according to Deadline.

Grey’s costar in the original movie, Patrick Swayze, died in 2009.

Parts of the original “Dirty Dancing” were filmed at Mountain Lake Lodge in Giles County. There’s no word yet if the new movie will also be filmed there.