Coronavirus halts The Santa Train, but St. Nick still delivering

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Santa Claus is not coming to town like he normally would this year.

The Santa Train announced on Facebook today that it will reimagine the 78th annual holiday event to “provide a safe alternative” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Usually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, The Santa Train travels a 110-mile route through the mountains of Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee to deliver gifts to those in passing towns.

Instead of the traditional celebration, the train will be delivering gifts on Saturday, November 21, at select Food City locations along the route.

Families will be able to pick up gifts from their car to minimize contact.

More details about where gifts can be picked up will be announced on The Santa Train’s social media accounts in the coming months.