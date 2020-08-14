Dolly Parton to release first Christmas album in 30 years

Leave it to Dolly Parton to save us from 2020.

According to Rolling Stone, the country music star is set to release her first holiday album in 30 years, titled “A Holly Dolly Christmas.”

The album will feature solo songs and duets with Michael Buble, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson and Randy Parton.

The LP is set to drop on Oct. 2.

Parton’s album will include holiday classics in addition to some original songs.

Below is a tracklist from “A Holly Dolly Christmas”: