Dolly Parton to release first Christmas album in 30 years

Leave it to Dolly Parton to save us from 2020.
According to Rolling Stone, the country music star is set to release her first holiday album in 30 years, titled “A Holly Dolly Christmas.”
The album will feature solo songs and duets with Michael Buble, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson and Randy Parton.
The LP is set to drop on Oct. 2.
Parton’s album will include holiday classics in addition to some original songs.
Below is a tracklist from “A Holly Dolly Christmas”:
- “Holly Jolly Christmas”
- “Christmas Is” (feat. Miley Cyrus)
- “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas” (with Michael Bublé)
- “Christmas on the Square”
- “Circle of Love”
- “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (with Jimmy Fallon)
- “Comin’ Home for Christmas”
- “Christmas Where We Are” (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)
- “Pretty Paper” (with Willie Nelson)
- “Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”
- “You Are My Christmas” (feat. Randy Parton)
- “Mary, Did You Know?”