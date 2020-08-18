Gov. Northam proposes measures to expand voting access

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Northam is trying to make voting easier for Virginians during the pandemic ahead of the election in November.

The governor is presenting the following three proposals in hopes that all Virginians will be able to vote safely:

Prepaid postage

$2 million will be set aside for pre-paid return postage on all absentee ballots sent out for the general election

Drop off boxes, locations

This would allow Virginians to vote via absentee ballot by using drop boxes or secure drop-off locations, which would be monitored by the state department of elections

Absentee cure process

According to the governor’s office, this will ensure Virginians’ voting rights are protected by allowing them to fix an error on their absentee ballot.