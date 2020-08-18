82ºF

Gov. Northam proposes measures to expand voting access

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, front, gesturers during a news conference as House speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, right, and Secretary of Public safety Brian Moran, left, look on at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. The Virginia Parole Board and its former chairwoman violated state law and its own policies and procedures in granting the release of a man convicted decades ago of killing a Richmond police officer, according to a report from the state's government watchdog agency that was initially withheld from the public. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Northam is trying to make voting easier for Virginians during the pandemic ahead of the election in November.

The governor is presenting the following three proposals in hopes that all Virginians will be able to vote safely:

Prepaid postage

$2 million will be set aside for pre-paid return postage on all absentee ballots sent out for the general election

Drop off boxes, locations

This would allow Virginians to vote via absentee ballot by using drop boxes or secure drop-off locations, which would be monitored by the state department of elections

Absentee cure process

According to the governor’s office, this will ensure Virginians’ voting rights are protected by allowing them to fix an error on their absentee ballot.

