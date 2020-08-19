WATCH: Evelyn Boswell’s mother indicted on 19 counts, bond set at $1 million

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. – Authorities are holding a news conference regarding the case surrounding Evelyn Boswell on Wednesday evening.

Members of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office are expected to speak.

Grand jury indicted Megan Boswell on 19 counts.

12 counts of false reports

Two counts of felony murder

One count of aggravated child abuse

One count of aggravated child neglect

One count of tampering with evidence

One count of abuse of a corpse

One count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances

, including two counts of felony murder.

Boswell’s next hearing will be Aug. 28.

Her bond is set at $1 million.

At this time, Boswell is the sole suspect in this case.