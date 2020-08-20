WATCH LIVE: Night 3 of 2020 Democratic National Convention

NOTE: A livestream player will be added to this article when the convention program starts at 9 p.m.
The 2020 Democratic National Convention continues Wednesday night as another round of speakers take their respective virtual “stages” starting at 9 p.m.
The night features remarks from Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senator and Biden's pick for Vice President, Kamala Harris, and Former President Barack Obama.
Here’s the full list of speakers:
- Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates
- Senator Elizabeth Warren
- Performance by Billie Eilish
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
- Governor Tony Evers
- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham
- Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords
- Performance by Jennifer Hudson
- Performance by Prince Royce
- Senator Kamala Harris
- Former President Barack Obama
The DNC continues through Thursday night.