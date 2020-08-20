WATCH LIVE: Night 3 of 2020 Democratic National Convention

NOTE: A livestream player will be added to this article when the convention program starts at 9 p.m.

The 2020 Democratic National Convention continues Wednesday night as another round of speakers take their respective virtual “stages” starting at 9 p.m.

The night features remarks from Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senator and Biden's pick for Vice President, Kamala Harris, and Former President Barack Obama.

Here’s the full list of speakers:

Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Performance by Billie Eilish

Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Governor Tony Evers

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords

Performance by Jennifer Hudson

Performance by Prince Royce

Senator Kamala Harris

Former President Barack Obama

The DNC continues through Thursday night.