Authorities find 39 missing children in Georgia, some linked to sex trafficking

Federal authorities found 39 missing children and arrested nine people who were linked to their disappearances in Georgia, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Thursday.

Through “Operation Not Forgotten,” authorities rescued 26 endangered children and safely located 13 more missing children through this two-week-long operation in Macon and Atlanta.

Officials said these children were likely victims of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sexual abuse, physical abuse, and suffering from medical or mental health conditions.

These missing children were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities arrested a total of nine people on charges of sex trafficking, parental kidnapping, registered sex offender violations, drugs and weapons possession and custodial interference.

Authorities did not identify the suspects.

The U.S. Marshals Service collaborated with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Georgia state and local agencies on this operation.