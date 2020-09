Correction: Virus Outbreak-Mexico City story

Published: September 16, 2020, 9:39 pm Updated: September 17, 2020, 1:19 pm

A grave digger walks in the COVID-19 section of the cemetery of San Lorenzo Tezonco Iztapalapa on the outskirts of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MEXICO CITY – In a story Sept. 16, 2020, about coronavirus deaths in Mexico City, The Associated Press erroneously stated the first name of the head of the city’s Digital Innovation Agency; he is José Merino, not David Merino.

