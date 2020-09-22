CDC says traditional trick-or-treating is considered high risk

With Halloween just around the corner, the Centers for Disease Control is urging parents to think twice about traditional holiday activities like trick-or-treating.
The CDC has released a list of traditional Halloween activities and has ranked them from low risk to high risk:
Low risk
- Carving pumpkins with people you live with
- Carving pumpkins outside at a safe distance with friends
- Decorating your home
- Doing a scavenger hunt
- Virtual costume contests
- Halloween movie night with people you live with
- A candy scavenger hunt in your home with people you live with
Moderate risk
- One-way trick-or-treating, where individually wrapped bags are lined up for families to grab at a social distance
- Having a small costume parade outside in the open air with people more than 6 feet apart
- An outdoor costume party where people are wearing masks (a Halloween mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask)
- A one-way, walk-through haunted forest where mask use is enforced and people can remain at a safe social distance
- Pumpkin patches or orchards where hand sanitizer is used before touching pumpkins or apples, while wearing masks and maintaining a safe social distance
- Outdoor movie night with local family and friends with at least six feet in between each person
High risk
- Traditional trick-or-treating where kids go door to door
- Trunk-or-treat events
- Crowded costume parties held inside
- Indoor haunted houses where people might be close together and screaming
- Hayrides or tractor rides with people who you don’t live with
- Alcohol or drug use that can cloud judgment
- Traveling to a rural festival outside of your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19