CDC says traditional trick-or-treating is considered high risk

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Kids out trick-or-treating for Halloween. (Pexels)

With Halloween just around the corner, the Centers for Disease Control is urging parents to think twice about traditional holiday activities like trick-or-treating.

The CDC has released a list of traditional Halloween activities and has ranked them from low risk to high risk:

Low risk

  • Carving pumpkins with people you live with
  • Carving pumpkins outside at a safe distance with friends
  • Decorating your home
  • Doing a scavenger hunt
  • Virtual costume contests
  • Halloween movie night with people you live with
  • A candy scavenger hunt in your home with people you live with

Moderate risk

  • One-way trick-or-treating, where individually wrapped bags are lined up for families to grab at a social distance
  • Having a small costume parade outside in the open air with people more than 6 feet apart
  • An outdoor costume party where people are wearing masks (a Halloween mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask)
  • A one-way, walk-through haunted forest where mask use is enforced and people can remain at a safe social distance
  • Pumpkin patches or orchards where hand sanitizer is used before touching pumpkins or apples, while wearing masks and maintaining a safe social distance
  • Outdoor movie night with local family and friends with at least six feet in between each person

High risk

  • Traditional trick-or-treating where kids go door to door
  • Trunk-or-treat events
  • Crowded costume parties held inside
  • Indoor haunted houses where people might be close together and screaming
  • Hayrides or tractor rides with people who you don’t live with
  • Alcohol or drug use that can cloud judgment
  • Traveling to a rural festival outside of your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19

