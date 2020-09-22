CDC says traditional trick-or-treating is considered high risk

With Halloween just around the corner, the Centers for Disease Control is urging parents to think twice about traditional holiday activities like trick-or-treating.

The CDC has released a list of traditional Halloween activities and has ranked them from low risk to high risk:

Low risk

Carving pumpkins with people you live with

Carving pumpkins outside at a safe distance with friends

Decorating your home

Doing a scavenger hunt

Virtual costume contests

Halloween movie night with people you live with

A candy scavenger hunt in your home with people you live with

Moderate risk

One-way trick-or-treating, where individually wrapped bags are lined up for families to grab at a social distance

Having a small costume parade outside in the open air with people more than 6 feet apart

An outdoor costume party where people are wearing masks (a Halloween mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask)

A one-way, walk-through haunted forest where mask use is enforced and people can remain at a safe social distance

Pumpkin patches or orchards where hand sanitizer is used before touching pumpkins or apples, while wearing masks and maintaining a safe social distance

Outdoor movie night with local family and friends with at least six feet in between each person

High risk