Virginia slave sale block set to be displayed in museum, with context

Associated Press

Tags: Virginia, Politics
A 176-year-old stone block used for slave auctions in Virginia will soon be displayed at a museum, with signs added to explain the context of recent protests against racial injustice that left it covered in graffiti.
FREDERICKBURG, Va. – A 176-year-old stone block used for slave auctions in Virginia will soon be displayed at a museum, with signs added to explain the context of recent protests against racial injustice that left it covered in graffiti.

The Free Lance-Star reports that the block removed from downtown Fredericksburg is set to be loaned to the Area Museum in October.

The marker will be displayed there by mid-November, with graffiti still intact.

The museum’s president said the block will have signage explaining “the tone of the graffiti.” The city removed the 800-pound marker in June after months of delays amid lawsuits and the pandemic.

