Tuesday is the last day to submit a claim in Apple’s iPhone battery slowdown settlement

If you had an older iPhone, you could be entitled for up to $25 in Apple’s iPhone battery slowdown settlement — but Tuesday is your last day to submit a claim, according to Forbes.

The company agreed to a preliminary settlement earlier this year for $500 million from a lawsuit in 2017 after Apple admitted it used software updates to deliberately slow down phones.

Apple claims the move was aimed at protecting phones with older lithium-ion batteries, but some phone owners think it was used as a way to encourage them to by newer, more expensive phones.

The iPhone 6, 6s and 6s plus (iOS 10.2.1 or later), iPhone SE (iOS 10.2.1 or later) and iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (iOS 11.2 or later) are covered in the settlement.

You can submit a claim here.