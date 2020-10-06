50ºF

Tuesday is the last day to submit a claim in Apple’s iPhone battery slowdown settlement

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2017 file photo, the Apple logo at a store in Hialeah, Fla. The European Commission said Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 it's appealing a court decision that Apple doesn't have to repay 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in back taxes to Ireland. The appeal comes after the U.S. tech giant scored a decisive recent legal victory in its longrunning battle with the European Union's executive Commission, which has been trying to rein in multinationals' ability to strike special tax deals with individual EU countries. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File) (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

If you had an older iPhone, you could be entitled for up to $25 in Apple’s iPhone battery slowdown settlement — but Tuesday is your last day to submit a claim, according to Forbes.

The company agreed to a preliminary settlement earlier this year for $500 million from a lawsuit in 2017 after Apple admitted it used software updates to deliberately slow down phones.

Apple claims the move was aimed at protecting phones with older lithium-ion batteries, but some phone owners think it was used as a way to encourage them to by newer, more expensive phones.

The iPhone 6, 6s and 6s plus (iOS 10.2.1 or later), iPhone SE (iOS 10.2.1 or later) and iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (iOS 11.2 or later) are covered in the settlement.

You can submit a claim here.

