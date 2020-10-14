Dunkin’ joins the fiery side with its new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut

Fast-food chains have been bringing their spice game up lately with spicy chicken sandwiches and nuggets. And now, we’d like to welcome one of the most unexpected contestants to the fast-food spice game: the spicy donut.

Dunkin' is playing with fire this Halloween season with its new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut. It’s seemingly a regular yeast donut with strawberry flavored icing, but it’s packed with heat from the added cayenne and ghost pepper.

🔥 A donut… but make it SPICY!🔥 Introducing the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut ft. strawberry flavored icing with cayenne & ghost pepper for a sweet heat treat at Dunkin’. 👻 🌶️ Grab one & show your spicy side. 🔥🍩 pic.twitter.com/dYgBp7eCMj — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) October 14, 2020

“Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts. While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we’re excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day,” said Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing strategy.

Get them while they’re hot because this strange Halloween donut is only available from Wednesday, Oct. 14, until December at participating Dunkin' stores.

This isn’t the first time this staple donut chain has taken a stroll on the spicy side. Back in February, Dunkin' released a donut filled with hot sauce as a one-day promotion at a few Miami locations.