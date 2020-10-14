Virginia ABC cancels remainder of this year’s promotions. Thanks, 2020.

The year 2020 strikes again.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will be canceling Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Door Busters and Spirited Thursdays promotions, according to a statement tweeted out by VABC on Tuesday.

“In a ‘normal year,’ Virginia ABC would be gearing up for fall and holiday promotions right now. However, as with nearly everything else in 2020, this year will be a bit different. A combination of factors has led us to the decision to move away from most of our usual promotions through the end of 2020,” said Virginia ABC CEO Travis Hill in a statement.

In his statement Hill cites inventory challenges, ongoing technical upgrades and the strain of one-day sales on customers and employees as the main reasons for the decision.

However, Hill says that there are still some deals that customers can take advantage of.

If you go to the VABC website and select the “on sale” box in the product search page, you can see the latest items that have gone on sale.