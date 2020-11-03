Busch Gardens to hold new limited-capacity Christmas event

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – With Halloween behind us, many people are looking ahead to the holidays.

If you’re feeling festive, Busch Gardens has introduced a brand new Christmas event — they’re calling it "Christmas Celebration”.

The festivities will include sparkling lights, decorations, festive food and live seasonal music.

Santa Claus will be there to greet kids from a distance and there will also be a gingerbread scavenger hunt throughout the park.

“It’s great to be able to share an event with guests that can experience all the traditions of Christmas that they’ve come to know and love at the park, but do in a way that’s safe for families and with the necessary safety precautions in place given the circumstances," said Kevin Lembke, president of Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Reservations and tickets are now available.

The event starts Nov. 13 and runs through Jan. 3.