Virginia duo in custody for making threats against Philadelphia vote counters, police say

Two Virginia men have been taken into custody in Philadelphia after police say they were tipped off that the pair may have made threats against the Convention Center, where votes in the presidential election are being tallied.

The men, who police have not identified, have yet to be charged with any crime.

NBC in Philadelphia says police were told the two men may have been armed but police have not confirmed on the record that any weapons were found.

The officials say the two men came from Virginia driving a silver-colored Hummer that has one or more “Q Anon” stickers affixed to it, but law enforcement has not indicated that the two men have any affiliation with any groups or are acting in concert with anyone else, so far.