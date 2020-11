PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The City Commissioner of Election for Philadelphia is giving an update as the state remains too close to call.

Biden does have a narrow lead in the state with 3,302,977 votes while President Donald Trump has 3,293,231 votes.

As of 12:30 p.m., Biden has 253 Electoral College Votes and Trump has 214.

If Biden were to win the state, he would secure more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.