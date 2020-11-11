CDC now says masks protect wearers, not just others

There is a new and important reason to wear face masks.

The Centers for Disease Control now says that it may protect the person wearing it from coronavirus.

The agency has previously stated that wearing masks may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others who may be nearby.

But now, a new CDC report says that masks “can also reduce wearers' exposure to infectious droplets through filtration.”

It also says that “adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns,” especially when combined with other mitigation strategies, such as social distancing, hand washing and adequate ventilation.