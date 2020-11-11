Romaine lettuce sold at Walmart is being recalled.

The Centers for Disease Control says the lettuce, sold under the brand name “Tanimura & Antle,” may be contaminated with E. coli.

At least 12 people have been infected, included five hospitalized.

Tanimura & Antle said the affected products were distributed in 10 states with a “packed on” date of Sept. 15 or 16.

The states listed in the CDC outbreak notice are California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

An E. coli infection can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, usually three to four days after consumption.

Most cases are mild, and people get better within a week, but the infection can cause severe kidney failure or death.