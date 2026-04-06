Proposed zoning changes draws concern, criticism from Franklin County residents

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – Proposed changes to Franklin County zoning laws are drawing concern from residents who say the updates could significantly affect property use and rural lifestyles.

County leaders are in the process of rewriting zoning codes for the first time in nearly 40 years. The proposal includes new regulations on agricultural activities, minimum lot sizes and permitting requirements.

Among the changes, the draft would limit residents to six hens per acre and prohibit using them for commercial purposes such as selling eggs or meat. Beekeeping would also be affected, with a proposed limit of four hives per acre, though commercial use would still be allowed.

“It really just seems like there’s so many new rules that I don’t know how anyone can sort this out and make sense out of it,” said resident Tim Wall.

Wall said he is particularly concerned about a proposed increase in minimum lot sizes to 10 acres. He said his family had planned to divide their more than 100-acre property among their children.

“We’ve got children and our long-term goal with our 100-plus acres was to deed off some property to them, and now having to shift to 10 acres was just a huge jump,” Wall said.

As a business owner, Wall also worries the changes could increase costs.

“I would absolutely be concerned with having to have special use permits and things for this and that, that we have never needed in the county before,” he said.

Lorie Smith said the proposal is still in its early stages and not yet finalized.

“It’s really important that our citizens understand this is a first draft. It’s a draft that in draft form is going to be amended,” Smith said.

Smith added that many of the recommendations came from a consulting firm hired by the county as part of the rewrite process, rather than directly from the board.

“A lot of it, I think personally, has been the result of our consultants working with other localities and seeing perhaps what the norm might be,” she said. “What I am going to be seeking to do is to make this about Franklin County. This needs to be about our folks.”

Some areas of the county would not be affected by the proposed changes, including Rocky Mount, Ferrum, Snow Creek and the Blackwater District.

County officials say the draft will continue to be revised as public feedback is considered. To fill out a survey on the proposed changes, click here.