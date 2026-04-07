Roanoke City Council approves $150K commitment to preserve historic Caretaker’s Cottage

ROANOKE, Va. – After years of community pushback, Roanoke City Council has approved a resolution that could save — and potentially transform — the historic Caretaker’s Cottage in Washington Park.

Council voted unanimously Monday to commit $150,000 toward either transforming the cottage into a community space or preserving pieces of it if the building is torn down. The vote also included backing for a grant letter and a 90-day public survey.

A building with deep roots

The Caretaker’s Cottage is one of Roanoke’s oldest structures, dating to the 1840s, and holds significant ties to the city’s Black community. For years, neighbors have rallied to save the building — a fight that drew emotional testimony Monday from residents and students alike.

“The park itself represents, and the cottage represents, not just a small community, but it represents an entire race of Black people,” one resident told council.

“The Caretaker’s Cottage is part of that story, and when we even consider tearing it down, we risk erasing a piece of that history,” a student added.

Dr. Brenda Hale, president of the Roanoke Chapter of the NAACP, framed the investment in moral terms.

“Haven’t you taken enough from us already? Just consider this investment resolution a reparation to the African American community,” Hale said.

Council debates, then approves

The effort was led by Councilmember Phazhon Nash, who challenged his colleagues ahead of the vote.

“Roanoke City Council has the opportunity to decide which side of the vote you want to be on when you look back in history,” Nash said.

The plan originally called for $400,000 to help convert the cottage into an amphitheater. Council debated the scope and approved amendments before ultimately approving the amended resolution with the lower $150,000 figure.

Councilmember Peter Volosin acknowledged the financial tension.

“It is a 500-square-foot building, which would be very hard to use. We’re also asking for $400,000, which is something that we don’t really have,” Volosin said.

Vice Mayor Terry McGuire voiced strong support for preservation.

“I think that it is an incredibly, incredibly important historic asset to this city,” McGuire said.

Nash pushed back on any hesitation.

“In any way, shape, or form, we need to put money where our mouth is, and this is how we do so,” he said.

Mayor Joe Cobb announced the final result.

“The resolution is amended as approved with unanimous support,” Cobb said.

What comes next

Council was careful to note the vote is not an official green light for a community center. It does, however, signal clear support — through a formal letter backing a potential grant, a 90-day public survey to gather community input, and the $150,000 financial commitment.

It is still unknown where the funding will come from, and if grants will be secured for additional funding. The survey is open for residents to participate until July 6th.