WATCH: Sen. Kaine celebrates funding for McAfee Knob

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Senator Tim Kaine visited Roanoke County today to “Blaze the Trail” and celebrate more than $6.3 million he secured in funding for the National Park Service.

The funds will be used to improve safety and the visitor experience for more than 50,000 annual hikers at McAfee Knob and the Appalachian Trail, including expanding and paving a parking lot, adding restrooms, a shuttle stop and new NPS signage.

Kaine has long backed investments, including the bipartisan Appalachian Trail Centennial Act in 2025 and the Great American Outdoors Act in 2020.