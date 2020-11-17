Dolly Parton is saving the world by helping fund Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine

Music, movies, a theme park and now, medicine.

Is there anything Dolly Parton can’t do?

On Monday, Moderna announced its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective.

One of the benefactors of that vaccine research is Parton herself, according to the preliminary report posted by The New England Journal of Medicine.

On April 1, she announced on Instagram that she would be making a $1 million donation to support the research of her longtime friend, Dr. Naji Abumrad, at Vanderbilt University to help fund the university’s coronavirus research.

When the preliminary report came out for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, here are the published list of the supporters:

Supported by the NIAID, National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bethesda, under award numbers UM1AI148373 (Kaiser Washington), UM1AI148576 (Emory University), UM1AI148684 (Emory University), UM1Al148684-01S1 (Vanderbilt University Medical Center), and HHSN272201500002C (Emmes); by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, NIH, under award number UL1 TR002243 (Vanderbilt University Medical Center); and by the Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund (Vanderbilt University Medical Center). Funding for the manufacture of mRNA-1273 phase 1 material was provided by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI). An mRNA Vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 — Preliminary Report

As you can see, “the Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund (Vanderbilt University Medical Center)” is among the supporters.

If indeed Moderna’s vaccine is distributed, we certainly have one legendary entertainer to thank.