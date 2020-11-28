Texas boy wins first place in kids category for best mullet in the country

Texas boy is being honored for his good looks after taking the top prize in Mullet Champ USA’s 2020 Kids Mullet Championship.

After Mullet Champ USA received over 20,000 votes and over 50,000 social media reactions, 8-year-old Jax, from Texas, won first place for his curly mullet. Jax will receive a $500 cash prize and a gift card package from Bridge Street Exchange in Fenton, according to contest officials.

Second place was awarded to Noah, 12, from Illinois, who will receive a $200 cash prize, Neff shades and a gift card package. Third place was awarded to Jude, 7, from Colorado, who also will receive a cash prize, shades and a gift card package.

Mullet Champ USA talked to Jax about his big win, live on Facebook, earlier this month. You can watch the video with Jax below:

The contest gained a lot of traffic on social media, and officials said the winner was determined on Oct. 27 after they authenticated all of the votes.

“The contest has blown up with over 20,000 votes from all over the country! It has been truly amazing to see these kids get all the spotlight and have this contest get picked up by the local news, radio stations, and even national outlets like BroBible and Yahoo! During these tough times it’s important to have fun. This is exactly what 2020 needed!” contest officials said in a statement.

Congratulations to Jax on his big win and on his stylish hairdo!

