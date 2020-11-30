How your child’s letter to Santa can raise money for Make-A-Wish

ROANOKE, Va. – During the season when so many people make holiday wishes, a nonprofit in the business of granting them year-round is asking for your help.

Simply by writing a letter to Santa, you can help Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia. It might already be one of your family’s holiday traditions, and thanks to donations from Macy’s, it can bring the nonprofit some much-needed cash.

During Macy’s “National Believe Week,” the company will donate $2 to Make-A-Wish for every letter written to Santa. This is double its normal donation of $1 per letter. National Believe Week ends on Saturday, December 5, at which time Macy’s will go back to donating $1 per letter until December 24.

It’s a simple, yet powerful way to help the nonprofit that makes the wishes and dreams of sick children come true.

“I hear time and time again from families that the wish is more than just a nice thing or this moment in time. It’s the anticipation building of having wishes, being able to think about something beyond the four hospital walls...for a child to feel in control of something again when everything feels so out of control, so we know that wish is a really important part of a child’s treatment plan,” said Caroline Browell, director of marketing and communications for Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia.

You can visit this link to write a letter online or print out a postcard to be dropped off at the Macy’s at Valley View Mall in Roanoke. You can drop off postcards up until Christmas Eve.

The partnership with Make-A-Wish is part of Macy’s 13th Annual Believe Campaign.