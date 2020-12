Chuck Yeager, Air Force officer and pilot who broke speed of sound barrier, dies at 97

Chuck Yeager, a former U.S. Air Force officer and pilot, died Monday at 97 years old.

Yeager was the first person to break the speed of sound barrier.

Yeager’s wife, Victoria Yeager, said he died just before 9 p.m. Monday.

“An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever,” Victoria Yeager said.