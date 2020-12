You can now walk into a Kroger and within 15 minutes, you’ll know if you’ve recently been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

The FDA-authorized rapid antibody test is done using a finger-prick blood sample and is now available at more than Kroger pharmacies in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio, according to a release sent out by the company on Tuesday morning.

Officials say each test is $25 and typically takes around 15 minutes.

