Joe Biden and Kamala Harris collectively named TIME’s 2020 ‘Person of the Year’

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TIME has made its pick, or more accurately, “picks,” for 2020 Person of the Year.

President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris, collectively, represent TIME’s Person of the Year for 2020.

In a video message, Bruce Springsteen made the announcement Thursday night for the 2020 award.

Biden and Harris are featured on TIME’s Person of the Year cover with three other words: “Changing America’s Story.”

TIME has recognized every elected president since FDR as a Person of the Year at some point during his term. 2020 marks the first time TIME has also named a vice president as Person of the Year.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is TIME’s 2020 Guardian of the Year.