How to drive safely during snow, ice or slush

Cars drive on a road engulfed in smog in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. A thick quilt of smog lingered over the Indian capital and its suburbs on Friday, fed by smoke from raging agricultural fires that health experts worry could worsen the citys fight against the coronavirus. Air pollution in parts of New Delhi have climbed to levels around nine times what the World Health Organization considers safe, turning grey winter skies into a putrid yellow and shrouding national monuments. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

