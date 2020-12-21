AP-NORC poll: Virus-weary Americans less festive this year

Dorothy Trumm, a member of Canton Lutheran Church, installs lights on a Nativity sign outside the church in Canton, S.D. on Dec. 8, 2020. Organizers of the annual event felt despite the the coronavirus pandemic, it was important to set up a stable as a reminder of the hope they find in Christmas. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

Fewer Americans say they are feeling festive this holiday season as a year marred by a national health crisis and teetering economy comes to an end.

Just 22% of Americans say they feel very or extremely festive this year, down from 49% one year ago.

That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The survey also finds that some Americans are feeling a bit sadder, lonelier and less grateful than last year.

About 4 in 10 Americans are still intensely worried about the novel coronavirus, and roughly three-quarters are at least somewhat concerned that they or a relative will be infected.