‘A disgrace’: Trump asks Congress to amend COVID-19 relief bill with higher payments to Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump is asking Congress to send him a “suitable” COVID-19 relief bill with higher payments for Americans, after claiming the bill as it currently stands has “almost nothing to do with COVID.”

The legislation features a combined a $900 billion COVID-19 relief deal with a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill, and dozens of late-session add-ons. In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday night, Trump said the bill has “taken forever” and it also “much different than anticipated.”

His chief complaint with the bill as it currently stands is the amount coming to American in the form of stimulus checks compared with the “wasteful” money not destined for Americans’ wallets. Trump proposed raising the payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple. I am also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation,” said Trump. “And to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package. And maybe that administration will be me. And we will get it done.”

Trump claimed that nobody in Congress has actually read the bill, due to its length and complexity. He cited handouts to foreign countries tucked within the 5,593-page of the bill.

“Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists, and special interests, while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it. It wasn’t their fault. It was China’s fault. Not their fault,” said Trump.

Trump also said there isn’t enough money going to small businesses, particularly restaurants.

WATCH THE PRESIDENT’S VIDEO BELOW: