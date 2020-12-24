Beyoncé foundation donates $500K to families facing eviction amid coronavirus pandemic

Beyoncé is working to help folks deeply affected during the COVID-19 pandemic through her nonprofit BeyGOOD.

The nonprofit announced on its website that it will provide $50,000 for individuals impacted by the housing crisis in Phase 2 of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund.

“The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions,” the nonprofit wrote in a press release. “Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn.”

The $5,000 grants will go to 100 individuals and families who are facing foreclosures or evictions. Those receiving the money must provide all necessary documentation to the NAACP.

Applications open on Jan. 7, 2021 and funds will be dispersed later in the month.

Round 2 of the grants will open in Feburary.