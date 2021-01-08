Twitter permanently suspends President Trump, citing ‘risk of further incitement of violence’

President Donald Trump is permanently suspended from Twitter.
Twitter announced the suspension on Friday evening, citing the “risk of further incitement of violence.”
In a statement, Twitter officials said they closely reviewed not just the context of Trump’s tweets but “the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter.”
After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021