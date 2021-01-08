37ºF

Twitter permanently suspends President Trump, citing ‘risk of further incitement of violence’

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

On Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, Twitter suspended the personal account of President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump is permanently suspended from Twitter.

Twitter announced the suspension on Friday evening, citing the “risk of further incitement of violence.”

In a statement, Twitter officials said they closely reviewed not just the context of Trump’s tweets but “the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter.”

