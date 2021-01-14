General Assembly wraps day two with focus on coronavirus, classroom safety

RICHMOND, Va. – Day two of the regular session for the General Assembly wrapped up on Thursday, and lawmakers are already hitting some hot-button issues in committees.

As 10 News has reported, the house is meeting virtually while the senate is in-person with strict social distancing measures in place.

Thursday morning, senators debated COVID-19-related education and health issues.

Sen. John Edwards, D, Roanoke said safety should be the priority.

“To make sure that students are safe and to make sure they have nurses￼ in schools. Make sure there’s adequate funding for the schools, to make sure￼ the roofs are well taken care of,” said Edwards.

Sen. Steve Newman, R, Lynchburg said the need for in-person learning is great.

“We need to make sure the kids are back in school. It’s no question that the science says that children are not learning and they are being pushed back and further and further back by not being in school. We need to get them back in school,” said Newman.

The session is set to last 30 days but may be extended to 45 days to allow more time to deal with the budget.