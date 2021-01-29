Customers sue Subway, claiming tuna sandwiches don’t actually contain tuna

Two customers in California allege that Subway’s tuna sandwiches are made with a “mixture of various concoctions” and no actual tuna.

TODAY reports the lawsuit was filed last week on behalf of two Californians who said they were “were tricked into buying food items that wholly lacked the ingredients they reasonably thought they were purchasing.”

Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin are suing Subway for several claims including fraud, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment.

The duo claims that an independent testing of the ingredients shows that the product is made from “anything but tuna.” Instead, they allege Subway blended together different ingredients to imitate the appearance of tuna as they claim the sandwiches “entirely lack any trace of tuna as a component, let alone the main or predominant ingredient.”

According to the ingredients listed on Subway’s website, the tuna sandwich contains “flaked tuna blended with creamy mayo.”

A spokesperson from Subway has refuted these claims through a statement to People saying: “Subway delivers 100% cooked tuna to its restaurants, which is mixed with mayonnaise and used in freshly made sandwiches, wraps and salads that are served to and enjoyed by our guests.”

The statement continues by saying that “these baseless accusations threaten to damage our franchisees [and] small business owners who work tirelessly to uphold the high standards that Subway sets for all of its products, including its tuna.”

This isn’t the first time Subway has been accused that a menu item isn’t actually what it seems. Back in October, the Supreme Court in Ireland said Subway bread isn’t really bread because of the high amount of sugar.