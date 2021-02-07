2nd major snowstorm in a week blankets Northeast

A woman rides a bicycle across the Brooklyn Bridge during a snowstorm, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. It was the second time in less than a week the area has been buffeted by heavy snowfall. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK – Another major snowstorm hit the Northeast on Sunday, less than a week after a storm dumped as much as 2 feet on the region.

The National Weather Service predicted around up to 8 inches of snow New York City and 2 to 4 inches in Washington, D.C.

Forecasters predicted several inches of snow would fall along the New England coast, saying the precise amount would depend on how quickly the storm moved through the region.

Large, fluffy fakes began falling in Rhode Island late Sunday morning, prompting local governments to enact street parking bans and warn of poor travel conditions for the rest of the day.

Weather service forecaster Bob Oravec said a mix of snow and rain would move northward up the East Coast. “It is a fast-moving storm," Oravec said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday's snowfall, which started at around 9 a.m. in the city, would not close COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The massive snowstorm that hit the region on Feb. 1 forced the postponement of hundreds of vaccination appointments in New York and elsewhere.