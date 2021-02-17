Conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh dies at 70

Rush Limbaugh, a conservative radio personality that has been in the business for more than 30 years, has died at the age of 70.

His wife, Kathryn Limbaugh, announced his death at the beginning of his radio show on Wednesday.

BREAKING: Rush Limbaugh has died, according to message from Kathryn Limbaugh at beginning of his show. — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) February 17, 2021

Limbaugh announced his Stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis back in October of last year, according to NPR.

“Rush encouraged so many of us to think for ourselves. To learn and to lead. He often said it did not matter where you started or what you look like, as Americans we all have endless opportunities like nowhere else in the world,” said Kathryn Limbaugh during her announcement on Wednesday.