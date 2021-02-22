Virginians! Here’s how you can be in ‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off

RICHMOND, Va. – Fans of “The Walking Dead” in Virginia, here’s your chance to shine!

Kendall Cooper Casting is looking for people to be extras for “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.”

This show is a spin-off from the popular AMC series “The Walking Dead.”

Filming will take place in Richmond from February until June and is often requires a 12-hour or more workday.

You can click here to fill out an application.

You’ll be asked for information on your background, skillset, clothing measurements and more.

You will also be asked to submit several photos of yourself.

Mandatory COVID-19 testing will be provided by the production.

The cast and crew are required to follow all COVID-19 restrictions such as social distancing and wearing a mask.