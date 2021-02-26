Ex-girlfriend turns in Capitol riot suspect after he called her a ‘moron’ in a text, authorities say

A disrespectful text led to one Capitol riot suspect being turned in to the FBI by his ex-girlfriend, authorities told NBC News.

Richard Michetti, who’s from near Philadelphia, sent his then-girlfriend a series of texts, one that read, “If you can’t see the election was stolen, you’re a moron,” according to FBI Special Agent Christopher Dillon.

Another read: “This is our country do you think we live like kings because no one sacrificed anything. he vote was fraud and trump won but they won’t audit the votes.”

Michetti appeared in federal court in Philadelphia on Tuesday and was placed under home detention until trial.

Court documents showed several pictures of Michetti inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 sporting a Chicago White Sox baseball cap.

The riot left five people dead, including Capitol police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Michetti is charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and obstructing congressional business, according to NBC.