Tennessee bill aims to make ‘Amazing Grace’ sung by Dolly Parton an official state song

Dolly Parton may be the voice of Tennessee soon.

Tennessee lawmakers have passed a bill to make “Amazing Grace” sung by Dolly Parton its official state song.

The bill to formally recognize the 1760s hymn as a state song was introduced in February, passed on second consideration last week and then referred to the Naming & Designating Committee.

If approved, John Newton’s hymn sung by Dolly Parton would be an official state song.

Rep. Mike Sparks, one of the two people that introduced the bill, recognized Newton’s hymn as one of the most celebrated songs in modern history.

The bill talks about Newton’s fight to abolish slavery and how he used his work “to help others find a deeper understanding and love through their faith.”

This isn’t the first time the hymn has been tied back to Tennessee. “Amazing Grace” has since sung by many stars who have relations to the state, including Parton, Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Aretha Franklin, Little Richard, the Oak Ridge Boys, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson and Garth Brooks.